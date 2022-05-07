SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $148.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $125.11 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

