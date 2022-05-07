SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SITM traded up $6.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime has a 52 week low of $75.81 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,563,000 after acquiring an additional 823,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiTime by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

