Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,208,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,314. The company has a market capitalization of $803.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Skillz has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,397,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,255,000 after purchasing an additional 471,365 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skillz by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 771,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 147,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Skillz by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

