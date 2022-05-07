Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.14.

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $$19.64 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

