Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SCCAF. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.14.

SCCAF remained flat at $$19.64 on Friday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $31.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

