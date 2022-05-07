Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at National Bank Financial

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$19.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

