Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ZZZ. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$27.15. The company had a trading volume of 189,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,732. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.