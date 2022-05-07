Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

ZZZ stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,732. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.40 and a 1 year high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.20.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$245.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

