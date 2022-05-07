Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$27.15. The company had a trading volume of 189,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

