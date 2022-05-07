Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.15. 189,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,732. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.40 and a 1-year high of C$41.97.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

