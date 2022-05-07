Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$34.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$29.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$38.00.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

TSE:ZZZ traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.15. 189,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,732. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.40 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.20.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.1000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.