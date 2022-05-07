Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.19) to GBX 1,442 ($18.01) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($14.99) to GBX 1,295 ($16.18) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $928.33.

SNN stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

