SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

