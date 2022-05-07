SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SNCAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of SNCAF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.51. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

