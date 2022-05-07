SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.73.

SNCAF stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

