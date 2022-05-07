SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.79.

Shares of SNC stock traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.78. 965,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,461. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$24.14 and a 52 week high of C$38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

