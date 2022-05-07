SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$25.78. 965,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$24.14 and a 12-month high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at C$156,516.49. Also, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,405.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

