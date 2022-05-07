SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$24.14 and a 12 month high of C$38.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.42.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.