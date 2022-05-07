SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC traded up C$0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 965,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,461. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.42. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.77. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$24.14 and a one year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.