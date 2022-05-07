SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.79.

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.78. 965,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,461. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$29.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$24.14 and a 1-year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

