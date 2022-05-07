SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarWinds updated its Q2 guidance to $0.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.88-0.95 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 563,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,016. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.
About SolarWinds (Get Rating)
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SolarWinds (SWI)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.