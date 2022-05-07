Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 840,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,823. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 852.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after buying an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 296.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 461.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 63,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

