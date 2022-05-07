Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.99 EPS.
NYSE SHC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 840,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,823. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.15.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.
About Sotera Health (Get Rating)
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotera Health (SHC)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.