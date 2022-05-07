Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$2.75 price objective on the stock.
SHLE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.35. 4,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,465. The company has a market cap of C$31.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.12.
