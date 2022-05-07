Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Receives “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$2.75 price objective on the stock.

SHLE traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.35. 4,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,465. The company has a market cap of C$31.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,393.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

