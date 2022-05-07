Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SBSI opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 39.70% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.