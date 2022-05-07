Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SOVO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SOVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sovos Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 119,520 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.