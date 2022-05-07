SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,663. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 11.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

