Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.32 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

