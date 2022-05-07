Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,719 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

