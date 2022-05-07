Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNMSF. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Shares of SNMSF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

