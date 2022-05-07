Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.58.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded up C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$47.90. The company had a trading volume of 119,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,051. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$37.88 and a twelve month high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.20.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. Equities analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

