Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a C$64.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.58.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded up C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.90. 119,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,051. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$37.88 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$44.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.20.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

