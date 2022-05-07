Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$64.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.58.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded up C$0.76 on Friday, hitting C$47.90. 119,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

