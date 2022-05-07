Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TOY. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.58.
Shares of TOY stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$47.90. 119,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. Spin Master has a one year low of C$37.88 and a one year high of C$54.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58.
About Spin Master (Get Rating)
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
