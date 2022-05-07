Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.685 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Spire has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Spire has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spire to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.6%.

Spire stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,121,000 after acquiring an additional 237,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Spire by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 503,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Spire by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

