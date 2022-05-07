Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Spire updated its FY22 guidance to $3.75-3.95 EPS.
Shares of SR stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.
Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.
