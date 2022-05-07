Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.10). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

NYSE SPR opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,888,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,122,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,631,000 after purchasing an additional 329,723 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 36,482.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,281,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.