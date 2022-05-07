Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,412,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,888,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after buying an additional 48,406 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 834,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 92,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

