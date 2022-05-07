Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $628.08 Million

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to announce $628.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $618.50 million to $645.80 million. Splunk reported sales of $502.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Splunk has a one year low of $102.58 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.