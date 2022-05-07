Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 43.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SII opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. Sprott has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 21.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott (Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

