Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its Q2 guidance to $0.49-0.53 EPS.

SFM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,464,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $316,772.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

