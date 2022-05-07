Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.43.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.