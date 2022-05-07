SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS.

NYSE SPXC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.01. 220,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,891. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in SPX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SPX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SPX by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.