Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $148.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SQ has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Square from $205.00 to $182.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.91.

Get Square alerts:

SQ stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.19. 36,801,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,436,576. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 41.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Square by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 5.5% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 84.6% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.