SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
