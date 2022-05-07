SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SRAX Inc. is a digital marketing and consumer data management technology company. Through the BIGtoken platform, it developed a consumer-managed data marketplace where people can own and earn from their data. SRAX Inc., formerly known as Social Reality Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get SRAX alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SRAX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Dawson James boosted their price objective on shares of SRAX from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX opened at $3.91 on Friday. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $102.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SRAX by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.