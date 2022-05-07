STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. StockNews.com began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAA stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.