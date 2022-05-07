Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $139.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,418. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Standex International has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $121.44.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Standex International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

