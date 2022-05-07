Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,429. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.48%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STWD. Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

