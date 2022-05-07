Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) to Hold

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $1,276,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 76,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

