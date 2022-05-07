Stifel Nicolaus Lowers C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target to $14.00

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 66.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCCC. UBS Group decreased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.77. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

