Stifel Nicolaus Lowers uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $37.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 152.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $14.64 on Thursday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a net margin of 61.76% and a return on equity of 54.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $9,810,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $8,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

